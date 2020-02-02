Manchester United move away from director of football talk

Manchester United fans may be dismayed to hear the latest news on the club hiring a director of football as it appears that’s seemingly no longer the priority.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had previously stated, after numerous failed transfers, the club would be looking for someone who can help improve these matters.

Supporters felt a director of football would be the ideal solution, pointing to several clubs who’ve enjoyed success with such a structure.

Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both added fuel to the fire by claiming United’s structure was nowhere good enough and was partly, if not wholly, the reason for their failures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to say the same, even claiming he believes in the current system and looks forward to continuing working in it.

According to FourFourTwo, the Red Devils have slowed down their search for a director of football as they believe transfer activity has improved since Solskjaer’s reign began.

In fairness to the legendary Norwegian that has been true, it’s the one criticism no one can truly through his way as he has bought and sold well.

However, it could be argued he could’ve done so much better with a better structure in place as all the transfers made so far have taken far too long to complete.