Manchester United showing relegation form since turn of the year

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be frightened to learn just how out of form his players have been since the start of the next decade.

The legendary Norwegian has been under tremendous pressure all season long as his stars have been inconsistent in their results so far.

United find themselves in seventh place, six points away from a top-four spot despite their obvious struggles.

35 points from 25 games is mid-table form at best and Solskjaer risks losing his job if certain targets aren’t met.

The Red Devils desperately need to pick up their form after the winter break if they’re to enjoy any successes this season.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils have won just four points out of a possible 15 in 2020 with the points coming from a win over Norwich and a draw with Wolves leaving them in 18th place in the form table.

The losses came against Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley and hugely dented their chances at a top-four spot.

After all, Manchester United had multiple opportunities to close the gap on Chelsea but frustratingly failed to do so.

The squad has suffered from an injury crisis, fatigue and simply being a young squad that’s bound to experience inconsistent form.