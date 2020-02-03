Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard offered a way out of the club

Some Manchester United fans may be happy to learn Jesse Lingard has suitors looking to sign him despite his obvious poor form this season.

The pacy Englishman has looked a shadow of himself all campaign long and has previously cited personal issues as the cause for his demise.

At his best supporters saw him as a useful squad player and now that he’s at his worst, and for quite some time now, some believe he’s not got a role to play at United at all.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly seemed a fan of Lingard during the earlier parts of the season, almost refusing to drop him but the poor form soon became undeniable.

The academy product has since failed to win back his place in the starting XI, sparking rumours he may be moved on this summer.

According to ESPN, Atletico Madrid and AS Roma are ready to pounce on Lingard should he end up leaving the Red Devils in the future.

It would be surprising to see Solskjaer turn on a player he previously rated but it’s unlikely a sale would cause much outroar.

Of course, Bruno Fernandes’ transfer in the winter means there’s less of a reliance on Lingard and so perhaps the club can afford to move him on.