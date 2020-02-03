Odion Ighalo already proves love for Manchester United

Manchester United’s latest signing Odion Ighalo will have already endeared himself to fans after some transfer news was revealed.

Supporters have been surprisingly open towards the shock loan move made for the former Watford man as many are open to seeing him succeed.

Fans have mostly recognised the new for cover in attack and understand the difficulties of the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also conducted himself well in the transfer market so far so perhaps there’s an element of trust as well.

Ighalo has only just joined and although fans are yet to see him play, his actions in the transfer market could see them grow fond of him already.

Atta Aneke (Ighalo's agent): “For me, officially, there was another concrete offer from a team in the Premier League. It would not be fair for me to mention who he turned down.” #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 3, 2020

Fans have already speculated the other team as being Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham as they were also looking for some cover up front after Harry Kane’s injury.

However, there’s no way to know for sure unless the Portuguese tactician admits as much which is unlikely to happen.

Should Ighalo net anywhere close to double figures it would be considered a successful loan and could turn into a permanent transfer.

The positive news is that the powerful Nigerian already has Premier League experience and so shouldn’t need too much time to get adjusted to his new surroundings.