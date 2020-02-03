Robin van Persie believes Manchester United need a goalscorer

Former Manchester United man Robin van Persie has hinted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is missing a prolific goalscorer from his squad.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have been the team’s usual goal-getters but it’s clear that’s not been enough this season.

The goals haven’t been spread across the squad and United have paid for it as they’ve often looked toothless up front.

Solskjaer himself claimed he was looking for someone who would break their nose or toes to score goals and ended up bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan.

It’s unclear whether that’s satisfied him, even temporarily but it seems Van Persie has a player in mind.

Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine https://t.co/GmaQsEND1v — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Edinson Cavani was linked with a move to the Red Devils this winter but nothing came of it with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea also said to be keen on him.

The talented Uruguayan has seemingly fallen out of favour at PSG and his contract running out this summer has seen him quickly become a target for many clubs.

Manchester United were said to be considering him at one point but it appeared as though they turned him down due to his age and injury record.

Nonetheless, a free transfer for a quality player doesn’t come around too often and Solskjaer may be tempted again in the summer.