Andreas Pereira ‘up and down mentally’, report says

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira has been ‘up and down mentally’ this season, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old has been a preferred option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the current campaign but has come in for severe criticism from a large section of United’s fanbase.

Part of the problem for Pereira is that he is ‘”too nice” for the cutthroat environment of a United dressing room’, according to the report.

The MEN also claims that the Brazilian has suffered from being played in too many different positions and not often enough in his preferred number 10 role.

After an impressive pre-season tour in the summer of 2018, Pereira started United’s first game of the 2018/19 season against Leicester City as the holding midfielder, a position far removed from the playmaker’s skill set. The report cites a source saying that ‘”Mourinho was ‘f—— with him’ by playing him in that position.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pereira has been employed in a number of different roles in his 33 games this season+, including eight in central midfield, one on the left wing, seven on the right wing and 13 in his preferred AM role before being once again pushed back into the holding midfield role for the second time this term in the match against Wolves. Unsurprisingly, he performed badly, winning only four out of 19 duels and having lost possession on seven occasions.

The Brazilian was cheered off the pitch and suffered a barrage of abuse on social media after the game.

According to The MEN, the Brazilian was ‘upset’ by the comments as his name trended on Twitter.

Of course, having to constantly change position in a struggling side is unlikely to bring out the best in any player and it is only fair to have some sympathy for Andreas. But the fact is that with a fully fit side and Pogba and Fernandes both also at their best in the attacking third of the pitch, chances in his preferred number 10 role will become extremely thin on the ground in the near future.