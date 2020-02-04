Manchester United fans respond to question over Andreas Pereira criticism
Manchester United fans respond to question over Andreas Pereira criticism

Manchester United fans were posed a question- has the criticism, or more accurately the abuse Andreas Pereira received fair or unwarranted and it’s safe to say the majority felt it was justified.

The versatile Brazilian has failed to impress all season long despite playing in multiple positions and featuring heavily in the starting XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made full use of Pereira in a squad that has been ravaged by injury despite already being thin in numbers.

The academy product was once touted for greatness but numerous, almost pointless loan spells ruined his career and so he returned to United a shell of the player he could’ve been.

Pereira may no longer have a future at the club after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, particularly with Solskjaer intent on continuing his revolution of the squad.

Perhaps being a versatile player has done more harm than good to Pereira as he’s failed to nail down a position successfully in order to develop there fully.

The Belgian born footballer has played as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and a winger of sorts on either flank throughout his career.

All positions require vastly different attributes, drills, and tactical knowledge so it could’ve played a part in him not fulfilling his potential.

