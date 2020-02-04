Manchester United fans respond to question over Andreas Pereira criticism

Manchester United fans were posed a question- has the criticism, or more accurately the abuse Andreas Pereira received fair or unwarranted and it’s safe to say the majority felt it was justified.

The versatile Brazilian has failed to impress all season long despite playing in multiple positions and featuring heavily in the starting XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made full use of Pereira in a squad that has been ravaged by injury despite already being thin in numbers.

The academy product was once touted for greatness but numerous, almost pointless loan spells ruined his career and so he returned to United a shell of the player he could’ve been.

Pereira may no longer have a future at the club after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, particularly with Solskjaer intent on continuing his revolution of the squad.

Andreas Pereira has played in 5 different positions this season and is reportedly ‘up and down mentally’. He’s also said to be ‘upset’ by criticism on social media and ‘too nice for cutthroat environment of the dressing room.’ Are we all being too hard on the Brazilian? #mufc — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) February 4, 2020

You guys have to stop this emotional blackmail on fans towards Utd players. Every human have issues, if they all bring up their issues to their workplace how will the organisation grow? A lot of our players are NOT GOOD ENOUGH to be at the club. — Ameh Johnson (@Imatejuojo) February 4, 2020

Simple as that. Few weeks ago it was Lingard talking about family issues, and now Andreas. If you don't have the mental capacity to take criticism, then you don't need to be in sports. It is their work for crying out loud.They are being paid huge sums to compensate for all these. — Chiemela 🍻 (@Mela_dblacfella) February 4, 2020

Its deserved. Get him out. — Dalia Khashan🔰 (@DaliaKhashan) February 4, 2020

Needs to be shipped out, not good enough — Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan (@Assadk) February 4, 2020

Look, Ole, has given him a fair go. It’s time he realizes maybe this is not the level for Andreas. The criticism and expectation will get more intense with Pogba, Bruno, Fred and McSauce upping the quality of the mid. Protect the lad, stop starting him. Sell in summer. — Shaun B (@ShaunB4C) February 4, 2020

Get rid, show no mercy 😡 — Digital Jerseys (@Fasn_Designs) February 4, 2020

Perhaps being a versatile player has done more harm than good to Pereira as he’s failed to nail down a position successfully in order to develop there fully.

The Belgian born footballer has played as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, attacking midfielder and a winger of sorts on either flank throughout his career.

All positions require vastly different attributes, drills, and tactical knowledge so it could’ve played a part in him not fulfilling his potential.