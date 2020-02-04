Manchester United target Sean Longstaff and brother Matty yet to agree contracts

Manchester United may be encouraged in their pursuit of Newcastle’s young midfielder Sean Longstaff as neither the young midfielder nor his brother Matty are yet to agree terms on a new contract, according to Goal.com.

Whilst the 22-year-old still has two and a half years left on his deal, Matty’s is up at the end of the season and is still to be resolved.

This raises the possibility of a ‘buy one, get one free’ swoop for the Geordie brothers that could potentially be a relatively inexpensive and risk-free way to swell United’s depleted midfield ranks.

The Red Devils were warned off Sean when the Magpies slapped an exorbitant £50 million price tag on him in the summer. But it was Matty who impressed in United’s defeat at St. James’ Park when he scored and put in a man-of-the-match performance against the Reds on his Premier League debut.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has admitted that the club are worried about the situation, saying ‘“It’s a concern for us all, of course it is. I hope we can get that tied up, I really do’ in a recent press conference.

If United were to attract Matty to Old Trafford it would not necessarily ease the Magpies’ stance on brother Sean, but it would certainly up the ante as far as contract negotiations were concerned. The older brother is currently on £36,000 per week and could see his 3-year-younger brother earning double that amount in Manchester.

If United could pull off the signing of both players, they would follow in the footsteps of Gary and Phil Neville and Rafael and Fabio da Silva as brothers who both played in the same Manchester United side.