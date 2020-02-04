Paul Pogba tells teammates he wants to leave Man United, dressing room sources claim

Paul Pogba has told his Manchester United teammates he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The MEN’s ‘dressing room sources’ claim that the Frenchman’s ‘head is not currently at the club’. They also say that he remains ‘a very popular figure among friends and teammates, who understand his stance’.

United are believed to have placed a figure on Pogba’s head of somewhere between £150 million and £180 million, but with the 26-year-old about to enter the final year of his contract, a push from the player might force executive vice chairman Ed Woodward to settle for less.

A one year contract extension is available to the Reds but any continuation of Pogba’s already long injury layoffs could see his market value drop rapidly. In addition, the dressing room unrest caused by an unhappy player’s continued presence – especially one as charismatic as Pogba – would also not be in the club’s best interests.

It is probably for such reasons that The MEN’s sources say that ‘the majority of players believe it is in United’s best interests he moves on.’

Pogba has only played eight times for the Red Devils this season and has not registered a goal since April 2019, when he scored a brace in United’s 2-1 win over West Ham.

Much would appear to have gone on behind the scenes since then. The player made his comeback from a long-term ankle injury in December, coming on as substitute against Watford and Newcastle, but then missed the following game against Burnley. Two days later in his pre-match press conference for the New Year’s Day game against Arsenal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Pogba was fit and would play, but news soon broke that he was not on the team coach.

On January 3rd, Solskjaer claimed that Pogba had a new ankle injury that required a second operation and that the Frenchman would be out for a further four weeks. Those four weeks have come and gone, but there is no sign of the player returning to training and the manager has now confirmed that Pogba will not be joining the squad for their winter training camp in Marbella next week.

Accusations that the Frenchman’s injuries are not genuine and that he just does not want to play for the club continue to circulate on social media. Whilst that all seems a little far-fetched, this latest report from The MEN does little to reassure Manchester United fans that their star player will still be at the club next season.