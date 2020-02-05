Antonio Valencia sends message of support to Odion Ighalo

Manchester United great Antonio Valencia has shown his class in sending a message of support to new signing Odion Ighalo.

The powerful Nigerian joined dramatically on deadline day on a loan deal that will see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer.

Ighalo was recently revealed by United and his shirt number was 25- Valencia’s old number and that prompted the latter to send a message to the former.

The former Watford man is expected to provide cover to an injury-hit, and thin squad, particularly after Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

It’s believed there’s a clause in Ighalo’s loan spell that will allow the Red Devils to sign him permanently if he does well.

I always saw the number 25 as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams. It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother! pic.twitter.com/B8f7iE32QN — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 5, 2020

If Ighalo enjoys even just a smidge of Valencia’s success then his loan spell will be deemed as a positive and necessary one.

Although not expected to, if the prolific striker nets anywhere close to double figures he would be greatly helping a squad lacking in goals.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have been the main goalscorers with Manchester United’s midfielders and defenders hardly providing much support in that regard.

Ighalo is expected to fit and ready for action once the English winter break is over later this month.