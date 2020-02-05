Dimitar Berbatov sends huge warning to Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes transfer

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov has warned his former side they’d be foolish just to rely on Bruno Fernandes to turn things around this season.

The Portuguese sensation finally moved to Old Trafford after excruciatingly long negotiations came to an end last month.

Fernandes arrives with fans’ hopes resting on his shoulders to be the playmaker their team is so desperately lacking.

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira have mostly been used in that position and it’s safe to say supporters have not been pleased with their form.

However, as great a signing as Berbatov believes Fernandes is, he’s still cautious in putting all the club’s hopes on the former Sporting man.

According to the Daily Mail, Berbatov said: “It’s a big signing and United have paid a lot of money for Bruno Fernandes and I hope he will give the team a boost, but to rely on just one man to turn things around is going to make things difficult.

“I would like to be proven wrong and of course I want him to do well, but it’s foolish just to rely on him. It shows intent from United and I hope they buy someone else.

“He is joining up with a young, great team, and the players that are there will see that effort is being made to improve the quality of the side.

“And I’m sure they will want to up their game and impress, especially the midfield players. Overall, it’s good because it shows the intent and calibre of Manchester United.

“I hope other big names see this signing and think that they want to come to Old Trafford too because like I said just signing one player is a good first step but they need a couple more.”

It’s not the first time Berbatov talks a lot of sense and fans will be pleased he’s calling out the club for not making more signings.

Supporters had believed at least two or three fresh faces were needed and while Odion Ighalo was added to the squad, it was a loan spell many hadn’t anticipated.

Reports had previously emerged the board won’t consider sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until he reshapes the squad in his image and the hope is he’s allowed to do that in the summer properly.