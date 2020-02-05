Manchester United didn’t make Jadon Sancho approach last month

Manchester United fans will be furious to know their club didn’t even make an attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho last month.

Supporters recognised a lack of depth in an already injury-hit squad and called for signings to be made in January.

United eventually managed to get the Bruno Fernandes purchase over the line while they made a shock deadline day move for Odion Ighalo on a loan spell.

However, fans have often the recognised the need for a talented right-winger and many believe that player has to be Sancho.

The Red Devils were reported to be keen on signing the young Englishman and have chased his signature for months but apparently they did nothing concrete last month.

According to United In Focus, Borussia Dortmund director Michel Zorc said: “The fact is no other club has contacted us so far about Jadon. [I can’t] reliably answer today [if Sancho will stay at Dortmund beyond the summer].

“What I can say for sure is that he feels very comfortable with us. Otherwise he could not produce such performances week after week.”

Manchester United have a growing notoriety of only being capable of signing one player at a time and that theory seems to be stacking up.

Dortmund may not have been willing to part with a key player of theirs but the least Solskjaer’s side can do is test the waters.

Sancho has been in brilliant form this season but he was said to have upset his employers, sparking rumours over a potential departure.

It would’ve been the perfect time for United to find out how true the news was and try their luck, especially given the lack of quality in the first-team.