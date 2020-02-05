Odion Ighalo admits to taking pay-cut to join Manchester United

Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo has given fans even more reason to love him after admitting he took a pay-cut to transfer to Old Trafford.

The Nigerian forward was playing in China when he received the call of interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and despite the sky-high wages he was earning, he wanted the move anyways.

There was no way United were going to match his wages with some reports claiming he was earning £300k a week so many believed this would be a stumbling block in any possible deal.

However, a transfer did materialise and it appears that only happened due to Ighalo’s desire to play at Old Trafford no matter what.

The Red Devils’ fans have been supportive over what was perceived as a shock transfer despite the injury to Marcus Rashford.

According to the club’s official website, Ighalo said: “So, from 11pm, there was paperwork, negotiating and all that, for the loan deal and all that, so we are talking and other teams are calling them, wanting me, but I told my agent that this is what I want.

“I want to come here. He said you’re going to get a pay-cut to go to United. I said I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much is the pay-cut, I know that, make it happen.”

What Ighalo did will only endear him to the Old Trafford faithful who have consistently seen play after player join them just for the wages or stature.

Instead, the former Watford man represents the kind of signing Solskjaer previously mentioned he wanted to make in the sense that Ighalo loves the club and will do anything for it.

The legendary Norwegian noted how a culture shift was needed and although the powerful striker wasn’t the galactico signing some wanted, he does fit that first category.