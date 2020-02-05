Photo: Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo takes on number 25

Manchester United’s latest signing Odion Ighalo has been pictured for the first time holding the club’s shirt with his number being revealed as 25.

The powerful Nigerian has dramatically moved to Old Trafford on deadline day, completing a loan transfer until the end of the season.

There are reports that claim Ighalo’s loan has a clause in it that would allow United to sign him permanently if they wish but that will heavily rely on how he performs.

Fans have been surprisingly supportive of this shock move as there’s a belief a need for reinforcements was needed in a squad ravaged with injury.

Ighalo will add some much-needed firepower and share the load with the Red Devils’ top goalscorers in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Here he is! 🇳🇬 First interview with @IghaloJude as an #MUFC player, coming soon… Watch this space 👀 pic.twitter.com/OqeIeVAEm3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2020

Ighalo takes on Antonio Valencia‘s former number and if he enjoys any of the success the experienced Ecuadorian did during his days at Old Trafford then the transfer will be a positive one.

It’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targetted the former Watford man for his experience and leadership as well and not just for his goals.

Edinson Cavani was also tipped to move to Manchester United but perhaps Ighalo’s Premier League experience and lack of an injury record gave him the edge.