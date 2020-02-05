Scott McTominay discuss Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo’s talents

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

The legendary Norwegian brought in two fresh faces in the January transfer window and overall it was a decent month of business.

Fans would’ve liked to have seen the deals completed earlier or perhaps an additional transfer but McTominay puts some at ease with his praise.

Fernandes was signed after a long transfer saga while Ighalo was a deadline day surprise with the former signed permanently while the latter only at Old Trafford on loan.

The hope is both can gel and adapt immediately in order to help United in their quest for a top-four spot despite a horribly inconsistent season so far.

McTominay: “They [Fernandes and Ighalo] have given a good account of themselves. That’s what we need at this football club. First impressions are very, very good." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 5, 2020

Hopefully, fans get to see right away what McTominay did and more importantly it needs to result to points on the table.

Manchester United are worryingly running out of time to make something out of the season and Solskjaer is under increasing pressure to ensure there’s some success.

There are concerns over whether the legendary Norwegian is the right man to lead the club into a new era of silverware but it’s difficult to argue with his squad building ability.