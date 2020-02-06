Andreas Pereira worst in Europe in long ball passing statistics

Andreas Pereira is ranked the worst in Europe for long pass quantity and fifth worst for accuracy, according to stats published on Twitter.

Long Pass Quantity and Accuracy European Midfielders 2019-20 Season pic.twitter.com/2Whd1Cb8WF — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 5, 2020

Utdarena have plotted a chart cross-referencing the number of long balls that midfielders in Europe’s top leagues attempt and the success rate of those passes.

Players who both attempt a lot of long balls and have a high success rate with them include Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Valencia’s Dani Parejo, Wolves’ Joao Moutinho and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

At the lower end of the spectrum, the Manchester United man ranks bottom in long passes per 90 minutes, with just one, and fifth lowest with accuracy, at 40%, making his combined score one of the three lowest overall with Lamine Fomba of Nimes and Will Hughes of Watford.

Interestingly, two of the Red Devils’ top transfer targets, James Maddison and Sean Longstaff, are also in the bottom part of the chart, so their signing is unlikely to improve United’s midfield in that regard.

The statisticians have not been Pereira’s friend this season. The 24-year-old has been recorded as needing an average of 3.49 games to create a big chance and was also logged losing possession an incredible eleven times in a recent match.

The Brazilian has played 33 games for the Reds this season, scoring one goal and registering four assists.