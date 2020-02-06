Borussia Dortmund won over Erling Haaland using a video

Manchester United missed out on signing Erling Haaland for numerous reasons but apparently one of them was due to a video.

The sensational youngster was the cream of the crop for many top European clubs but he surprisingly chose a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants have a reputation nurturing young talent but many expected Haaland would move to the likes of Barcelona or Juventus.

However, Haaland would constantly insist he was more in search of guaranteed minutes and so he chose Dortmund.

United were said to be close to signing the talented Norwegian but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed out on his dream signing.

According to the Mirror, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: “He seemed to like it!

“We had to reach high to sign Erling and it’s no secret that other well-known clubs were working hard to get him.

“I was like a little boy (when he spoke with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola on Christmas Eve to confirm the deal).

“This combination of robustness, quality of finishing, good technique and his speed makes Erling special. In our first conversations there was already a positive atmosphere and we both felt good. Erling and BVB – it fits 100 percent.

“[He also has a] tremendous personality and that suits Borussia Dortmund, our stadium and our fans. That is what defines our club and is exactly what Erling was looking for. Such an atmosphere inspires him – he explodes on the pitch.

“Nevertheless, we will ensure that expectations do not rise immeasurably.”

Dortmund apparently showed him a video of the famous ‘yellow wall’ of fans at the club to convince him of what a positive atmosphere they have there.

Manchester United ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan in what can only be described as a shock transfer.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer could get his man a year or two down the line as it’s believed Haaland has a release clause that’s rather manageable.

Haaland has also made an incredible start to his career in Germany so fans have rued missing out on him entirely.