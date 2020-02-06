Chris Smalling to Roma depends on European football

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling‘s hopes of securing a permanent transfer to Roma may be up in the air after the latest reports.

It’s believed the experienced Englishman is open to a move to Italy having enjoyed his spell there so far but there are many factors to consider.

It’s also understood United are open to selling but only if their asking price is met despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talking about his loan stars as though they still have a future at Old Trafford.

As the season has gone on fans have increasingly wondered why Smalling was allowed to leave in the first place, ahead of the more injury-prone and less capable Phil Jones.

This has left some calling for the former Fulham man to return to play a squad role next season in what Solskjaer will be hoping is his second full campaign in charge.

According to Sport Witness, Roma will struggle to match the Red Devils’ €18m asking price if they don’t qualify for the Champions League this season.

Smalling will also more likely want a move if European football is achieved as it’s what most players want nowadays.

Manchester United themselves are currently struggling to secure a top-four place and are pushing hard to end their season well.