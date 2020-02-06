Manchester United set to miss out on Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United are reportedly failing in their approach for yet another striker in the form of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed hellbent on signing Erling Haaland before his eventual transfer to Borussia Dortmund last month.

United ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan to compensate but it’s clearly only a temporary solution, even if Marcus Rashford recovers from his injury fast.

Martinez is one of Europe’s hottest prospects so Solskjaer’s interest is natural and it was believed Alexis Sanchez could’ve potentially been involved in any deal.

However, it seems it’s not as straightforward as initially believed and the legendary Norwegian faces stiff competition even if a deal is possible.

According to ESPN, Martinez favours a move to Barcelona this summer as he wishes to play alongside Lionel Messi despite the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid also being interested in him.

It seems the Red Devils are well and truly out of this race, particularly if they don’t qualify for the Champions League this season.

Martinez would add some much-needed depth in attack and some fans have even started to turn on the club’s current options.

Anthony Martial hasn’t been in great form of late and that has seen some claim a new striker is needed to lead the line.