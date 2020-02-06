Paul Pogba won’t travel to Spain with Manchester United first-team

Manchester United fans may have gotten rid of one concern in the form of completing Bruno Fernandes’ purchase but now they’ve been given another in the form of Paul Pogba.

The talented Frenchman has hardly featured for the club this season with certain sections of the media going as far as claiming he has been faking his injury in order to force a move away.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemed adamant that Pogba won’t be going anywhere and yet the rumours continue to circulate.

The sensational World Cup winner has been plagued with injuries this campaign but the hope is he can return for the last third of the season to rescue United’s efforts.

The arrival of Fernandes will likely ease Solskjaer’s reliance on the former Juventus man but there’s now the possibility he will have to replace him entirely.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer chose not to include Pogba in the Red Devils’ training camp in Spain after deeming him not ready to training with the first-team despite the belief being he was set to return vs Chelsea.

The timeline given by the legendary Norwegian was that the academy product would be back in about three to four weeks having finally gotten surgery but almost six weeks later it seems he still won’t feature.