Tahith Chong becomes eighth Man United player linked with Inter Milan

Inter Milan could have signed an incredible eight players from Manchester United’s 2018/19 squad by the start of next season if reports are to be believed.

The Italian side have already signed Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young on permanent deals and Alexis Sanchez on loan.

They have also come close to signing Matteo Darmian, whose performances at new club Parma Calcio have impressed both Juventus and Inter. It has even been reported that Inter have agreed personal terms with the 30-year-old, who is expected to join the club at the end of the season.

Inter are also reported to be one of a number of clubs chasing the signature of United’s Chris Smalling, another defender who has impressed the big guns since his arrival in Serie A in August.

Smalling’s future remains in doubt, with current loan club Roma desperate to sign the Englishman but unwilling to meet the Red Devil’s £20 million valuation.

Inter’s renaissance under Antonio Conte has also encouraged them to join the race for Paul Pogba, according to The Mirror. Conte worked with Pogba before at Juventus and the Milan side are now believed to be in pole position to sign Pogba, reportedly with Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez moving the other way in a player-plus-cash deal.

Nemanja Matic is another player expected to be heading out of Old Trafford in June and the Nerazzurri are one of a number of clubs who are reportedly chasing his signature. He is another player who has worked under Conte before, during the pair’s time at Chelsea.

And now Inter are leading the chase to sign the Red Devil’s young starlet Tahith Chong in June, according to Tuttosport.

Chong is yet to agree terms on a new contract at Old Trafford and with six months remaining on his current deal, he is free to talk to other clubs ahead of becoming a free agent at the end of the season. Juventus were believed to be leading the pack to sign the 20-year-old but Tuttosport are claiming that their interest has cooled. Meanwhile, having been impressed by Chong’s 20-minute performance against them in a pre-season match in Singapore, Inter remain keen and have reportedly met with the Dutchman’s representatives several times in December and January.

How many of the proposed transfers will eventually go through remains to be seen. But it is certainly possible that the San Siro will look like a Manchester United Hall of Fame by the time the new season begins.