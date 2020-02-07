Dean Henderson valued at £30 million, but should Man United sell him?

Manchester United are expected to face a goalkeeping dilemma in the summer.

The Sun is reporting that David de Gea’s backup keeper Sergio Romero wants to leave at the end of the season in order to secure more regular first team football.

The 32-year-old’s appearances for the Reds have been restricted to ten or less per season since the 2016/17 Europa League winning campaign, when he made 18 starts.

Romero is one of the finest backup keepers in the world but as his career enters its last few years, offers from the likes of Real Sociedad and Villareal may be too tempting to turn down for the Argentinian.

The keeper is likely to win his 100th cap for Argentina in this summer’s Copa America.

Lee Grant is also expected to be leaving Old Trafford in June as his contract has not been renewed. Grant has only played twice for United since his surprise signing from Stoke City in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson and Joel Pereira will be returning from loan deals at Sheffield United and Hearts, respectively.

Henderson in particular will provide a dilemma for the Red Devils. The 22-year old has been exceptional for the Blades this season and is unlikely to settle for the backup role potentially vacated by Romero. Another loan move would be a possibility, but that would then leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing to buy in to replace Romero, unless he considers Pereira or new signing 20-year-old Nathan Bishop good enough to fill the Argentinian’s shoes.

With David de Gea on a contract that potentially runs to 2024, United could either choose to sell Henderson – with The MEN citing a figure in excess of £30 million – or to promote Henderson and sell De Gea. The latter would prove extremely difficult unless the Spaniard was prepared to take a drastic pay cut from his current £375,000 per week contract – which is almost double the salary of any other keeper in world football.

Of course, having a surfeit of riches is a nice problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to have and in De Gea and Henderson – and possibly Romero still – there are three keepers at Old Trafford that are the envy of the rest of the football world.