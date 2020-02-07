Man United lodge formal complaint against The Sun for involvement in Woodward home attack
Home
First Team

Man United lodge formal complaint against The Sun for involvement in Woodward home attack

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have lodged a formal complaint with the Independent Press Standards Association about The Sun’s coverage of the recent attack on executive vice chairman Ed Woodward’s Cheshire home.

The complaint, leaked in a Tweet by BBC news ports editor Dan Roan, centres around the club’s belief that the newspaper had advanced knowledge of the attack.

‘[The club believes that the] journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicates that a photographer was also present’ the complaint alleges. ‘Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic responsibility of a member of society to report an impending crime … his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators’.

The club’s complaint comes in light of a number of fans’ observations on social media that questioned the veracity of the story.

Many have even gone so far as to claim that Woodward himself, whose new PR company is owned and run by former Sun reporter Neil Ashton, was behind the attack on himself, in a PR stunt aimed at garnering sympathy from fans.

Whatever the case, The Sun now faces a legal battle to explain its involvement in the incident on January 29th.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy has been following transfer stories and voicing opinions on Manchester United since 1968.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus