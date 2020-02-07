Marcus Rashford’s contributions the difference between 7th and 19th place in Premier League

Marcus Rashford’s importance to Manchester United has been underlined by a revealing statistic published on Twitter.

The England international was involved in half of the goals United have scored this season – 18 out of 36 – before succumbing to a double stress fracture in his back.

Utdarena have calculated that the Red Devils would be 19th in the Premier League – second to bottom – if Rashford’s goal involvements were removed.

14 – Marcus Rashford's 18 goal involvements in the Premier League this season contributed to 14 points overall for Manchester United (40%). Without them United would be 19th. pic.twitter.com/CaUrWOdm2N — UtdArena. (@utdarena) February 7, 2020

Of course, many of those goals and assists may have been provided by other players, especially the penalties converted by the 22-year-old.

But it is nonetheless a concerning fact that United have failed to score a single Premier League goal since Rashford’s last appearance, a 4-0 win against Norwich City, in which the striker scored twice. This corroborates another recent statistic which showed that United would be among the relegation places based on their form since the new millennium began.

With Anthony Martial struggling to carry the goalscoring burden in Rashford’s absence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to 18-year-old wonderkid Mason Greenwood and loan signing Odion Ighalo to fill the void left by the talismanic Rashford and to get United hitting the back of the net regularly again.