Mason Greenwood says ‘no’ to top football agencies

Manchester United fans will be overjoyed by the news that Mason Greenwood has decided not to be represented by a superagent.

The Mail reports that despite the advances of a host of agents since ‘long before he shot to prominence’, the 18-year-old will continue to be represented by his father Andrew, who also negotiated Mason’s boot deal with Nike.

The Wibsey-born striker has made an impressive start to his Premier League career and also scored his first goal for England Under-21s in the 75th minute of a friendly match with the Netherlands in November.

Mason Greenwood has scored as many goals in 2020 as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Tammy Abraham & Raheem Sterling combined (2). £0. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/cA95ENs92s — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 4, 2020

Greenwood signed a new contract with the Red Devils in October that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023 with the option of a further year. The value of that contract is believed to be a lowly £25,000 per week.

And the Mail believes that ‘should his status at United continue to rise and the 18-year-old keeps scoring, United would likely sit down to discuss a fresh deal long before the current contract ends in 2023. The Greenwood family are believed to have a strong relationship with the club.’

In a football world where the Gordon Gecko principle ‘greed is good’ dominates and club loyalty seems to be a thing of the past, the Greenwood family’s stance is a breath of fresh air.

The 18-year-old will be able to concentrate on his football without the distraction of commission-hungry agents trying to unsettle him.

Greenwood’s outlook is reminiscent of the likes of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, one-club players who spurned many chances to make big money moves and enjoyed long and successful careers at Old Trafford.