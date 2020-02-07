Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay both poised to return to first team action

Manchester United have been dealt a long-awaited injury boost as both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay could both be back in action in the next two games, according to The Daily Express.

Pogba is the nearest to match fitness and is hoping to play in United’s next match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the outlet claims.

The news is for Manchester United fans as welcome as it is unexpected and raises the tantalising prospect of seeing the Frenchman line up alongside new signing Bruno Fernandes in what would be, on paper at least, a hugely improved United midfield.

As Pogba’s injury lay-offs have continued to lengthen and reports of the 26-year-old’s desire to leave Old Trafford have refused to subside, fans have almost come to expect that they would not see two of the world’s top attacking midfielders lining up together in a red shirt.

McTominay is a little behind Pogba in terms of rehabilitation, but may also be back in contention as early as the home game against Watford on February 23rd, The Express claims.

The Scotsman is working hard in the gym and has told Sky Sports ‘I am feeling good, hopefully I’ll do my best to be back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can’.

Neither Pogba nor McTominay will be joining the side for the winter training camp in Marbella as they continue their rehabilitation. Once both players are fit, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a selection headache – who to leave out of Manchester United’s midfield. Fred has been arguably the Reds’ best player of late – and has certainly been one of the most consistent – and will be hard to drop.

However, McTominay is better suited than any of the other three to the holding role and Solskjaer would risk exposing the defence by not selecting a dedicated defensive midfielder in his side.

It will of course be a ‘good problem’ for the Norwegian to have as the Red Devils attempt to get their season back on course and put together a challenge for Champions League places.