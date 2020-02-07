Paul Pogba’s sale price slashed by Man United – but to what?

Paul Pogba now looks almost certain to leave Manchester United in the summer as numerous reports claim that both player and club have had enough.

Both the Italian and English media are now reporting that United have given the green light for a transfer to take place and have lowered their asking price for the Frenchman.

Where the two countries’ press differ – by a vast amount – is in regard to what that asking price is.

The Sun is claiming that the Red Devils are slashing £30 million off their original asking price of £180 million, leading to a ‘special offer price’ of £150 million.

Meanwhile, both Tuttosport and Calciomercato report that United’s original asking price was between £110 and £117 million, which they are now prepared to reduce to some £75 to £84 million.

With the Sun’s reported price double that of Tuttosport and Calciomercato, clearly someone is wrong. And logic would dictate that the Italians are closer than the Sun to the player’s true market value, given his injury problems, erratic form and questionable work ethic.

It is a complicated situation. The Reds are trying to rebuild a side capable of challenging for the Premier League and would be losing a world class player if they were to sell the 26-year-old. And while there will be only one year left on the Frenchman’s contract in June, United do have the option of extending it by a further year.

On the other hand, both player and agent have constantly agitated for a move and curious delays to the player’s recuperation from an ankle injury – combined with a physical absence from Old Trafford and United’s training camps – have placed serious question marks over his commitment to playing for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly remained extremely positive about Pogba’s personality and attitude and about their relationship with one another. However, the manager’s words seem to be the only ones coming out of Old Trafford that have anything positive left to say about the player’s future as a Manchester United player.