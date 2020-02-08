Angel Gomes and others blocked from going out on last minute loan

Manchester United’s Under 23 captain Angel Gomes tried to secure a loan move to a Premier League club on deadline day in the January transfer window but was blocked by the club, according to The MEN.

The 19-year-old was in action for the Under 23’s that day as his representatives tried to orchestrate a move.

United are believed to have blocked the move and told Gomes he will play out the season at the club.

It was also decided at the eleventh hour to keep James Garner and Dylan Levitt at Old Trafford. A number of clubs including Sunderland tried to thrash out a loan deal for Garner but it was decided to keep the pair together and develop them in-house.

Nicky Butt explained that ‘you have to be really selective about what club they’re going to go to. So that’s why they’ve not gone out just yet, partly because we want them to become Man United people and train in that environment longer and better and get more eyes on them from first-team coaches. We have seen in the past a lot of failed loans.’

In Gomes’ case, the situation is also complicated by the fact that the 19-year-old only has 6 months remaining on his contract and so could walk away from Old Trafford a free agent at the end of the season.

‘I think I’d probably be the same if I was 18 or 19 and not getting in the first-team’, Butt confessed. ‘I’d want to go and play men’s football as well … But then also the flip-side of it is you don’t want to dive into the wrong loan spell or wrong club and end up thinking, ‘I’ve made a complete error here’.

Nor, it would seem, does the club want to make a ‘complete error’ by putting a player like Gomes in the shop window when he can leave for nothing in 4 months’ time.