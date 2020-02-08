Fred slams Manchester United teammates, claims there’s loads of problems

Manchester United star Fred has rather openly discussed the dressing room problems currently at the club amidst an inconsistent season.

The talented Brazilian has enjoyed an upturn in form this campaign and that has seen him solidify himself as a regular starter.

Fred was often used as a scapegoat whenever United performed poorly but he has since massively improved that it’s become impossible to criticise him.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man had a lot of question marks over his future at Old Trafford but it’s a credit to him that those questions no longer remain hanging over his head.

Fans now praise him for being a consistent performer in what, as aforementioned, has been an inconsistent season.

According to Metro, Fred said: “We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield.

“We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems.

“There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.

“Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch. We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward.

“We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”

It’s refreshing to see a player speak so honestly but in truth, it’s unlikely these words will please his teammates who he might have just won over.

Perhaps his colleagues feel the same way but many of them have refused to say the same publicly at least while Fred has.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself having called out the dressing room in the past has since changed his mind and admitted to an improving mentality.

What Fred has said only confirms what many fans have felt themselves and so it will only be used as a stick to beat the players with whenever a result goes wrong.

Odion Ighalo is set to make his debut for United in next week’s game against Chelsea. But how much do you know about Man United’s African players over the years? Take our quiz to test your knowledge!