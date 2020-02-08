Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Odion Ighalo will miss Spain trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United’s latest signing Odion Ighalo won’t be travelling with the first-team squad to Spain for the warm weather training.

The powerful striker would’ve certainly wanted to get to know his teammates after completing a dramatic deadline day loan move but unfortunately it appears that will have to wait.

Ighalo was brought in possibly to provide cover for an injury-hit squad who are currently missing their top goalscorer in Marcus Rashford.

With Anthony Martial‘s form dipping of late, Solskjaer will be hoping the talented Nigerian can pick up some of the slack.

Ighalo is a United fan through and through so he will be looking to turn his loan spell into a permanent one should he perform well.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days.

“Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he’s staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus.

“Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening], we don’t want to take that.”

It’s understandable why the club are being cautious but it does mean Ighalo may not be able to hit the ground running as much as he likes.

The former Watford man has been working hard behind the scenes to get his fitness levels up having admitted playing in China isn’t as intense as the Premier League.

Should Ighalo get anywhere close to double figures in goals then his loan move would certainly be deemed a success, especially due to the lack of goals in the Red Devils’ squad.