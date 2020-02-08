Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms two Manchester United stars are set to return

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fans hope of an improvement in form by confirming two previously injured players are going to be traveling with the squad for the warm weather training camp in Spain.

The legendary Norwegian has an important third of the season left if he hopes to hang onto his job as pressure continues to mount.

United have been inconsistent all season long but must pull it together and put in a winning run of form if they hope to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Solskjaer can either choose to do so through the Premier League or through the Europa League depending on how the season develops.

The Red Devils have had ample opportunities to jump into the top four thanks to Chelsea’s own struggles but they’ve failed to take advantage.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us.

“Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players.”

Scott McTominay‘s return would come at the perfect time as it would allow Solskjaer to play him alongside Fred in midfield to free up new signing Bruno Fernandes to play further forward.

Fans were disappointed to see the sensational Portuguese drop deep into midfield after Andreas Pereira was moved out wide as Manchester United sought to control the match better.

