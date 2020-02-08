Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main problem this season exposed

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly has a lot of problems on his plate at the moment but it’s clear if he hopes to save his job then he has one main problem to solve.

The legendary Norwegian’s side have looked horribly short of creativity all season long and it seems the statistics back that up.

United have had a rather inconsistent campaign so far and while much of it has had to do with having a young squad and injuries to major players, some of it has been due to how toothless they’ve been in front of goal.

Solskjaer has even been accused of failing to coach his players in the basics of attacking with some fans claiming there are no obvious patterns of play.

It’s certainly a far cry from the early days of his reign when the Red Devils blew teams away with their beautiful attacking play.

Out of 98 teams in Europe’s top five leagues Manchester United rank 21st in chances created and 58th in quality per chance created.

21st in chances created isn’t awful but certainly, the quality of the chances are nowhere good enough and it explains why not many goals have been scored outside of their main attackers.

