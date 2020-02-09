Jack Grealish has chosen Man United as next club: reports

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is ready to join Manchester United in the summer, according to reports.

The Telegraph is reporting that the 24-year-old wants to ‘test himself at the next level, despite his loyalty to his boyhood club Aston Villa’ and that ‘those close to him … believe he would look at a move should one of the country’s big clubs call.’

And both The Sun and Goal.com claim that Old Trafford is his preferred destination.

Goal even reports that ‘the outline of a deal [is] already approved by the Aston Villa star’ and that ‘he is understood to have begun house-hunting in anticipation of a transfer’.

Talks have not yet opened between the clubs, the reports say, but Villa are expected to put a £60 million price tag on their prize asset. This may be reduced if the club is relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Birmingham-born player has scored 9 goals and registered 7 assists in his 27 outings this season. His stand-out performances for a struggling Villa side have attracted the attentions of the world’s elite, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City also reported to be interested.

He is widely tipped to be called up to the England squad for Euro 2020.

City’s Pep Guardiola is known to be a fan of the midfielder, having said in a recent press conference ‘They [Aston Villa] have one of the best players in the league in Jack Grealish. I am a big fan of him’. The Mirror believes that the Spaniard may make his interest formal as he rings the changes after a disappointing season at the Etihad.

But it is believed to be United that Grealish has chosen. Despite famously being a born-and-bred Villan, he is known to also have an affection for the Red Devils, having named Old Trafford as his favourite Premier League ground and a goal against United as his most prized.

Whilst United are the player’s first choice, Grealish now appears to be the club’s first choice since they cooled their interest in Leicester’s James Maddison. And with Paul Pogba consistently linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer, this match made in heaven looks likely to be consummated.

Odion Ighalo is set to make his debut for United in next week’s game against Chelsea. But how much do you know about Man United’s African players over the years? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge!