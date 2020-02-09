James Maddison to Manchester United unlikely to happen this summer

Leicester City star James Maddison no longer seems to be a favourite for those at Manchester United despite earlier reports indicating a move will happen this summer.

The sensational Englishman has continued his fine form for the Foxes and was said to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets.

Reports cooled down after the signing of Bruno Fernandes was confirmed but it’s believed United are still searching for another midfielder.

Either way, Maddison was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer and it was believed a contract renewal was not going to affect that.

It was said that Leicester only wanted to extend his deal to protect his value but perhaps there’s more to it than that.

According to the Express, Maddison is no longer a top priority signing for the Red Devils as he edges closer to wrapping up a new deal with the Foxes.

Solskjaer’s supposed lack of interest probably has more to do with Fernandes’ arrival, particularly since he has finally gotten the creative force he wanted.

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay‘s imminent returns to first-team action will also see less of a reliance on an outsider being needed in midfield.

Unless there are any outs, it’s difficult to imagine Maddison will be strutting his stuff at Old Trafford anytime soon.