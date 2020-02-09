Man United and Chelsea set to do battle over five signings

Manchester United and Chelsea are heading for a transfer war this summer as they fight over five key transfers.

Both clubs are in a rebuilding phase. United are trying to restructure their squad after a disappointing couple of seasons, while Chelsea are returning to the market after a transfer ban being lifted.

This is likely to see them vying for the same signatures as they chase the top talent on the market.

First, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is high on both clubs’ wish list and a bidding war is expected to develop which could see the England international’s price soar beyond £100 million. The Sun claims that Chelsea are ready to offload players such as Willian to make way for the 19-year-old, who has notched an eye-catching 12 goals and 13 assists in 19 Bundesliga games this season.

Another Bundesliga star, Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner, is also rumoured to be wanted by both clubs. The Mirror has reported Chelsea’s interest in the striker while The MEN claims that the German has become a target for the Red Devils after losing out on Erling Braut Haaland in January.

The 23-year-old has scored an incredible 23 goals in 25 games this season and is one of the hottest properties on the transfer market. His reported buyout clause of just £42 million represents excellent value for money.

Also on both clubs’ striker shortlist is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele. Chelsea are reported to have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman, but the clubs are far from reaching a deal, with Lyon demanding £85 million for the player. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have sent scouts to two recent matches at the Groupama stadium ahead of a potential move for the 23-year-old.

The two clubs are also believed to be prepared to do battle for Inter Milan’s prolific striker Lautaro Martinez. The coveted Argentinian has a hefty £93 million release clause that can only be triggered in the first two weeks of July. And whilst it has been reported that Barcelona is the 22-year-old’s preferred destination, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are likely once again to be on the charm offensive trying to lure him toward life in the Premier League.

And last – for now, but not least, there may be a Red-Blue tug-of-war this summer for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. United have reportedly been interested in the 28-year-old for over a year but have been thwarted by Napoli’s aggressive pricing of the centre back. However, with the Lindelof-Maguire partnership looking less than secure and the Senegalese’s asking price now reduced to a more affordable £63 million, the Reds are expected to return for him and be joined by – yes, you guessed it – Chelsea again, according to The Mirror.

With rumours starting to gather that Chelsea might also be joining the hunt for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, the list of names that both clubs are set to chase this summer is likely to grow even longer. How many of those names end up at Old Trafford and how many opt for Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.

