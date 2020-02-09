Mauricio Pochettino wanted by over 60% of Man United fans

Nearly two thirds of Manchester United fans want Mauricio Pochettino to be manager of the side at the start of next season.

In a Facetime poll posted by The Peoples Person, 20,500 fans cast their vote as to whether they would prefer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or the Argentinian to be at the helm in August.

61% of fans voted for Poch, with only 39% voting for Ole.

The news comes on the same day that The Mirror reports that Pochettino ‘is understood to be excited by the prospect of managing United at some stage.’

And the Sunday People via The Express claims that ‘Pochettino is still interested in taking the United job if it is offered to him’, that he has ‘told his friends that he is just taking time off to refuel’ and that ‘one big worry for Solskjaer is that the Glazers are getting a little antsy over his position at the club.’

Fans commenting on the poll were mostly sympathetic towards the likeable Norwegian, and many believe that he should be given more time to build a side in his own image.

‘As a Utd fan since I was a kid in the 90s, Ole is one of my favourites, he’s loyal to Utd, he believes in Utd, I’m sticking with Ole, he needs more time’ said one voter. ‘Ole needs to see this project through! We as a club sack the managers far too hastily. Ole is building something and his signings have been great so far. Give him another two windows then reevaluate’ said another.

Others, however, whilst not doubting his loyalty to the club, believe that Solskjaer is out of his depth and that in Pochettino United would have a coach who has been able to rebuild two Premier League sides in Southampton and Spurs.

‘I support Ole but United has a giant gift with a big massive bow tied to it in the form of Mauricio Pochettino. We would be stupid not to take the gift’ was the verdict of a Poch-voter. Another commented ‘Solskjaer is way out of his depth, Pochettino is a far better manager and a better football brain, Solskjaer would make a good director of football I reckon.’

Recent reports have claimed that Ed Woodward has been negotiating with Pochettino behind the scenes, lining up the Argentinian to take over as manager in the summer. If that proves to be true, this poll suggests that for once, the majority of fans will be overjoyed with Woodward’s actions.

