Ed Woodward insists Manchester United’s recruitment is fine

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has spoken out publicly for the first time since he house was allegedly attacked by angry fans.

There’s an ongoing investigation into the matter but the highly criticised man chose to ignore that and discuss the club’s transfer plans for the summer.

United have looked short of quality this season and their injury-prone squad hasn’t helped matters either.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already had a thin squad as it is but has had to deal with major injuries to key players such as Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils managed to sign Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window and brought Odion Ighalo on loan to boost numbers but now the attention turns to the summer.

According to ESPN, Woodward said: “Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.

“There has been no shortage of investment in players over the past few years, with over £200 million spent since Ole became manager. Our aim is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistency in quality of recruitment.

“The recruitment department is working to a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff. Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions.”

Fans have called for two or three more signings with many believing the problem areas needing addressing next is the right-wing and striker positions.

Supporters would obviously love some more investment in the midfield as well while there are those who are a little concerned with the left-back spot.

Either way, it’s clear Woodward has his work cut out for him as if he struggles once again to deliver in the summer then the calls for his head will grow even louder.