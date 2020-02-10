Joshua King admits to heartbreak at collapsed Man United move

Former Manchester United player Joshua King has spoken out for the first time about his failed return to the club on transfer deadline day.

The Bournemouth player suddenly emerged as United’s last day target and a £27 million bid was believed to be submitted. It was then widely reported that the Red Devils were preparing a second bid, but that either never came or was turned down, with Bournemouth unable to find a replacement in time before the window closed just hours later.

Some reports claim that Bournemouth were demanding £40 million for the 28-year-old despite the player pleading with the Cherries to allow him to secure his dream move.

‘Why it did not happen, I do not know. I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie’, King confirmed in a recent interview with TV2 via The Mail.

‘How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say … I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly once promised he would bring King back to Old Trafford one day and came very close to keeping that promise on January 31st. The Norwegian would have seen his compatriot as a natural stand-in for the injured Marcus Rashford in terms of physique, position and playing style.

Sadly, the happy homecoming was not to be for King and United were forced to turn their attentions to Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo instead. It now seems unlikely that the Red Devils will return for the 28-year-old in the summer.

