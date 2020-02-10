Manchester United fans understand Paul Pogba’s desire to leave
Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s future is very much in the air and it appears he’s taken a step closer to securing it away from Old Trafford.

The talented Frenchman has been absent for large chunks of the season due to injury, leaving plenty of room to speculate over his future.

Pogba has been heavily linked with moves to Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG as they appear to be the only ones capable of affording him.

However, the £150m asking price United are said to have placed on his head is unlikely to be realistically met, even if he has a year left to his contract.

It’s believed the club can trigger a clause to add an additional year to his deal but even then, they are not on the high ground in terms of contract renewals.

It’s safe to say if Manchester United made promises to Pogba in order to convince him to join, which they likely did, then they certainly failed to deliver on them.

The World Cup winner is edging towards his 27th birthday and so will want to leave to secure more trophies in the prime of his career instead of struggle to qualify for the Europa League at Old Trafford.

