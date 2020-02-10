Manchester United make decision on Alexis Sanchez’s future

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on their loanee star Alexis Sanchez as confusion was looming over what it was going to be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upset some fans by claiming the club are looking forward to having the experienced Chilean back once his loan spell with Inter Milan is over.

United are understood to be paying some of his wages to play in Italy which again has upset some supporters too.

It was believed Sanchez was loaned out only because he couldn’t be sold and that the club would try again this summer.

However, the legendary Norwegian’s comments have confused some fans until the former Barcelona man’s future was cleared up now.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are still looking to sell Sanchez with Solskjaer only talking him up in recent press conferences to ensure his price doesn’t increase.

It’s a strategy the former Molde man carried out with Chris Smalling as well, who happens to be in Italy as well, playing for Roma.

The experienced Englishman has done well abroad and so Solskjaer’s comments on welcoming him when he returned at least appeared to make some sense.

However, it’s far more likely he was protecting their respective values so the club could gain the maximum amount of money for them in the summer.