Manchester United turn attentions to attack for summer window

Manchester United are reportedly looking to add two fresh faces in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his revolution of the squad.

The latest news out of Old Trafford is the legendary Norwegian will only be sacked if he fails to qualify for the Europa League and since that isn’t expected to happen, he will probably survive the summer.

Solskjaer will then look to invest heavily in a bid to start his second full campaign in charge with a bang as anything less will likely end his reign.

United fans are already at their wits’ end as they believe their team should be doing better than they currently are.

Solskjaer’s men have been heavily inconsistent this season which has resulted in their failure to climb the table into a top-four spot.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are looking to bring in two forwards in the summer as they look to add goals to an otherwise thin squad.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were allowed to leave last summer without any replacements being brought in until this January.

Even then, the replacement wasn’t the sensational Erling Haaland and instead was a temporary move for former Watford man Odion Ighalo.