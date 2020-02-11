Man United to introduce safe standing and move Family Stand

Manchester United are planning a number of changes to the spectator experience at Old Trafford.

The Mail reports that the Red Devils have applied to the local authority for permission to introduce safe standing in the North East quadrant of the ground.

The club is ‘waiting to hear back from the Safety Advisory Group — a partnership between the local authority and other bodies including the police and fire service — on whether they will get the go-ahead’, the report claims.

The proposal is for 1,500 ‘rail seats’, which are seats that incorporate safety barriers. The club believes that fan safety will be improved by the introduction of the seats, which allow fans to stand against the barriers.

A trial scheme could be implemented before the end of this season.

Meanwhile, the club is also planning to move the Family Stand in an effort to improve the matchday atmosphere.

The MEN revealed this week that the club surveyed over 70,000 fans about the proposed move and received a positive response.

A club spokesperson said ‘We have continued to expand the fan-led trials within the Stretford End Right Side to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford. This has meant relocating supporters from the Family Stand for some games to test which areas have the most impact on volume and atmosphere. These tests will continue until the end of the season, when a final decision will be taken.’

The second tier of the North Stand is one of the areas being considered for the Family Stand, a proposal that has not gone down well with season ticket holders from the zone. ‘They’re not worrying about the future and the children that are going to watch’ said one disgruntled parent.

