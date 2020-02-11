Manchester United draw up plans for crucial summer transfer window

Manchester United have reportedly already made plans for the summer despite the winter transfer window just ending weeks ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly keen on continuing his revolution of the squad as he attempts to secure his long-term future at the club.

His position is under threat but it’s understood he will only be fired should United miss out on Europe entirely and not just on the Champions League.

Solskjaer had previously discussed that the majority of his major signings were always going to be made during the summers as he spoke about the difficulties of the winter window.

Despite that, the legendary Norwegian managed to sign Bruno Fernandes permanently and bring in Odion Ighalo on loan.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have made room in their budget for a minimum of three signings and a maximum of five with a midfielder, forward and striker the priorities for the summer.

They’re certainly positions fans have pointed out themselves as needing investing though it could be argued the left-back and centre-back positions could do with some freshening up too.

Either way, the problem isn’t necessarily the number of signings but rather the quality of them and whether the board are capable of wrapping them up quickly unlike in the past.