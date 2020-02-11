Odion Ighalo keeping busy despite Premier League winter break

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see the hard work Odion Ighalo is putting in ahead of a potential debut vs Chelsea.

The talented Nigerian has been unable to travel with the rest of the first-team squad for the warm weather training camp in Spain as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feared over his safety.

Ighalo was signed on deadline day and arrived from China amidst the coronavirus outbreak and so the legendary Norwegian feared he wouldn’t be allowed back into the country should he leave.

There have been some concerns over the former Watford man’s fitness after some inactivity in China but he has since posted regular updates of him hard at work in the gym.

Ighalo’s taken advantage fully of the facilities available in England and is doing all he can to be declared match-fit for Chelsea.

The Red Devils face a crucial clash against the Blues and they will need everything they’ve got to overcome their opponents.

Although there’s still a little time left after, the result against Chelsea will likely determine whether they make it into the top four or not.

Ighalo’s firepower is much needed given Marcus Rashford‘s recent injury and Anthony Martial‘s struggle for form of late.