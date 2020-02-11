Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers positive Odion Ighalo news

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed fans may see new signing Odion Ighalo make his debut vs Chelsea.

The powerful forward has been working hard behind the scenes to become match-fit in order to feature for his boyhood club as soon as possible.

Ighalo has been warmly received by fans who understand Solskjaer’s decision to bring someone in temporarily given Marcus Rashford‘s injury.

There’s certainly room in United’s attack for the talented Nigerian to win a spot in the starting XI permanently should he prove his quality.

Anthony Martial has been out of form and Mason Greenwood is being protected from the spotlight as much as possible.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, he is going to travel with us. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo seems determined to make the most of his loan spell at Manchester United and if reports are true, there’s a clause in the deal to sign him permanently.

Should he do well, it’s unlikely fans will protest such a decision as cover was needed in attack either way.

Erling Haaland may have been the dream signing but it’s clear his decision to join Borussia Dortmund rules him out of a move to Old Trafford, at least for now.

United need all three points when they come up against Chelsea if they want to have any hope of finishing the season in a top-four spot.