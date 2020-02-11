Tahith Chong’s agent fees threaten to derail Inter Milan move

For once, agents might prove to be Manchester United’s friends as they threaten to scupper Tahith Chong’s move to Inter Milan.

Chong’s contract with the Red Devils expires in June and he is free to talk to other clubs. The Mirror reports that the 20-year-old is close to agreeing personal terms with the Italian giants, but his agents have demanded a whopping €7 million (£5.95 million) fee that the Nerazzurri are refusing to pay.

The player’s salary demands are believed to be €2 million (£1.7 million) a year. This equates to £32,000 per week, a huge increase on Chong’s current contract. According to Sempreinter.com, Inter have offered €1.5 million (£1.27 million), or £24,400 per week, but are confident of reaching a compromise.

Meanwhile, the agent fees are proving troublesome. Chong is represented by Stellar Football, who also represent Gareth Bale, Saul Niguez, Maxi Gomez and, interestingly perhaps, Jack Grealish.

There has been some negotiation and the agency are believed to have lowered their demands to £4.2 million, but this is still way above the £1.5 million that the Milan club are willing to pay.

It is interesting to note that the salary offered by Inter is no higher than that reported to have been tabled by United – and a paltry half of the figure that was originally bandied about. This fact coupled with the impasse over Stellar Football’s cut might lead Chong to revisit the offer that is still on the table at Old Trafford and decide to remain a Manchester United player.

