Anthony Martial admits displeasure with Jose Mourinho criticism

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has opened up on his relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho.

It was a relationship often reported to be ‘troubled’ or neither party seeing eye to eye and it’s safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s methods have been different.

Martial has been favoured by the legendary Norwegian in a way Mourinho never did with some reports even claiming he wanted to use the player in an exchange for Chelsea’s Willian.

Fans became outraged over such a suggestion and eventually, the Portuguese tactician lost his job and the former AS Monaco man took his game to the next level.

Martial has been criticised of late though with some growing in the belief that he isn’t the man to be United’s undoubted striker.

Martial: "It's true that I'd have preferred it if he'd [Jose Mourinho] told me [criticism] directly, there's no need to say it in front of everybody. After that, you definitely want to prove him wrong." #mulive [rmc] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2020

Martial: "He didn't start me during the first few games and each time I came on, I scored. In the end, he told me 'You see, now you understand what I wanted'. It can get to you. You just want to show him you deserve to be on the pitch." #mulive [rmc] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2020

Mourinho does like to criticise his players publicly in a bid to get a response out of them and it seems that method does work.

However, it clearly comes at a cost with Martial not being fond of how the now Tottenham manager got that extra effort out of him.

One of the reasons Mourinho was sacked was said to be because the players’ relationships with him were breaking down and now it seems that was the case.