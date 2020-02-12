Anthony Martial admits displeasure with Jose Mourinho criticism
Anthony Martial admits displeasure with Jose Mourinho criticism

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has opened up on his relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho.

It was a relationship often reported to be ‘troubled’ or neither party seeing eye to eye and it’s safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s methods have been different.

Martial has been favoured by the legendary Norwegian in a way Mourinho never did with some reports even claiming he wanted to use the player in an exchange for Chelsea’s Willian.

Fans became outraged over such a suggestion and eventually, the Portuguese tactician lost his job and the former AS Monaco man took his game to the next level.

Martial has been criticised of late though with some growing in the belief that he isn’t the man to be United’s undoubted striker.

Mourinho does like to criticise his players publicly in a bid to get a response out of them and it seems that method does work.

However, it clearly comes at a cost with Martial not being fond of how the now Tottenham manager got that extra effort out of him.

One of the reasons Mourinho was sacked was said to be because the players’ relationships with him were breaking down and now it seems that was the case.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

