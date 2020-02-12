Chelsea’s interest in Hakim Ziyech gives Manchester United Jadon Sancho boost

Chelsea have reportedly moved a step closer to signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech which could potentially help Manchester United in their quest to secure Jadon Sancho’s signature.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist for quite some time now and things are gearing up to indicate the move may actually be on.

Sancho was previously believed to be unsellable by the German giants but the latest news suggests otherwise.

United are in need of investing in their right-wing as evidenced by the players who have occupied that position for them this season.

Daniel James and Mason Greenwood are both not natural wingers with the former more capable as a left-winger while the latter is a striker.

Chelsea have a verbal agreement in place to sign Ajax star Hakim Ziyech for €45 million this summer, according to De Telegraaf

There’s the small possibility that Chelsea could sign Sancho as well Ziyech but given their current wingers and the finances that would be involved.

Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and William are their current options on the flanks and even if two are sold, that still leaves the promising Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi questioning their potential minutes.

At United, Sancho would also be almost guaranteed minutes at right-wing which is something unlikely to happen with the Blues given their superior quality.