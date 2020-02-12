Man United in ‘pole position’ to sign Jadon Sancho, report claims

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, according to The Mirror.

The 19-year-old star is known to be high on the wish list of United, Chelsea and Liverpool, although his £120 million price tag has put off Jurgen Klopp, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard to do battle for his signature.

The Mirror claims that ‘United have established strong links with Dortmund and believe they are in pole position.’

Dortmund are resigned to losing the player but are hoping that a bidding war could push the eventual fee up to somewhere between £100 and £120 million – a staggering amount for a teenager with no Premier League experience.

Manchester City could also come into the picture at the last minute as they included a buy-back clause in the player’s contract when they sold him to the German club in 2017, says The MEN. This allows them first option to buy Sancho if they match another club’s price. If they do not exercise that option, they would automatically receive 15% of the transfer fee to another club as they also have a sell-on clause.

Despite being temporarily dropped by head coach Lucien Favre in November which left the young star feeling ‘humiliated’, Sancho has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 17 assists in 29 games across all competitions – an incredible haul for a winger.

And that position – right wing – is a problem area at Old Trafford that has never really been solved since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007 – now 13 years ago.

The England international is considered to be one of the world’s top talents and his signature would represent a massive coup that could potentially lift everyone at Old Trafford.

