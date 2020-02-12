Manchester United encouraged to make move for Jadon Sancho
Manchester United fans have already lost their cool over the news of Jadon Sancho’s potential availability and it’s unlikely Sky Germany’s reporter will have done much to quiet things down.

It’s believed something has changed in Borussia Dortmund that has meant the sensational Englishman could be sold this summer.

Michael Zorc, the German giant’s director, had previously insisted no one made an approach for Sancho over the winter but apparently that has now changed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest in Sancho is well known and it’s unlikely it has cooled even with the signings of Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have a crucial summer coming up regardless of whether the legendary Norwegian is still the manager or not.

Solskjaer’s job is believed to be on the line only if Manchester United miss out on qualifying for Europe completely.

While it’s unlikely they are currently in eighth place in the table and if their inconsistencies remain after the winter break then it can turn into a real possibility.

Mauricio Pochettino is still available and should Solskjaer face the sack then it’s likely he will be the man to be brought in next in the Old Trafford hot seat.

